Basel vs Manchester United: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Jose Mourinho knows a draw will be enough to claim top spot: Getty

Manchester United arrive in Switzerland knowing that a point against Basel will ensure they qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

It would also mean they are sure to win Group A, so Jose Mourinho will be keen to get a result and smooth their passage in the new year.

Basel are second in the group and will be determined to secure their place in the next round – and they history of beating United in European competition.

In the build up to the game, Mourinho has played down talk of a rift with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

“The story is always the same. In some positions, when you don't have injuries, you have lots of options in other positions,” Mourinho said.

“In this moment, we have Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay.

“So I can imagine, next week, you are going to ask – why is this player not playing?

“Micki is not playing because we had lots of options for that match. I decided to play Marcus Rashford and Martial together.

“For many weeks, the question was – why do they not play together? Now, the question is why is Micki not playing.

“The answer is very simple – until the international board change the rules, I can only start with 11!”

What times does it start?

Basel vs Manchester United kicks off at 19:45 GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The game is live on BT Sport 2.

It’s a big game for…

Victor Lindelof. The centre back was on his backside when Newcastle scored on the weekend and has yet to establish himself but can make a statement by helping United secure their place in the next round.

FC (Getty)

Form guide…

Basel: WWDLDW

Manchester United: LWWWLW

Odds...

Basel win 10/3

Draw 12/5

Manchester United win 10/11