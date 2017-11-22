Basel vs Manchester United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United need just one point to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages as they prepare for their clash with FC Basel.

Jose Mourinho's men have not lost in Europe in 2017-18, scoring 10 goals in four games and conceding just once.

United beat Basel 3-0 in the reverse fixture and will hope for a similarly resounding result this time around.

Game FC Basel vs Manchester United Date Wednesday, November 22 Time 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and by live stream using the BT Sport app.