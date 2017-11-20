Basetsana thrash Burundi to keep 2018 World Cup dream alive

South Africa Women’s National U/20 side kept their World Cup dream alive with a 5-0 thrashing of Burundi at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

With the win, Basetsana overcame a 2-0 deficit from the first leg to advance to the third round of qualifiers where they will now meet Nigeria in the weekends of 12-14 and 26-28 January.

A brace from captain Linda Motlhalo and solitary strikes from Khanya Xesi, Lelona Daweti and Gabriela Salgado saw Maude Khumalo’s charges cruise to victory.

It took Basetsana only nine minutes to open the scoring through Xesi. Daweti added the second in the 24th minute and Motlhalo soon followed with a quick-fire brace to see her side take the 4-0 lead to the interval.

Highly rated Salgado completed the rout with a composed finish in the 77th to seal a 5-2 victory on aggregate, much to the satisfaction of Khumalo who said:

"We are very proud of the ladies and the fact that we converted the five chances."

"We are happy to have won 5-2 on aggregate and qualify for the third round of the qualifiers.

"We do however need to stay focused and remember that this is not the end but a stepping stone towards the World Cup and next year will be another challenging task."

The U/20 Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place in France and will start in August next year.