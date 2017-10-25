Bastareaud earns France recall

France coach Guy Noves has welcomed Mathieu Bastareaud back into the national team after two years out of the side.

Mathieu Bastareaud has been recalled to the France squad for the first time in over two years for the upcoming internationals with New Zealand.

The centre has not featured for his country since their 62-13 quarter-final defeat to the All Blacks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

However, his form for Toulon has caught the eye of coach Guy Noves and earned a place in 32-man squad for the matches next month.

As well as the returning Bastareaud, there are also eight uncapped players in Noves' squad, including Toulon trio Anthony Belleau, Geoffrey Doumayrou and Felix Lambey.

Captain Guilhem Guirado will again lead Les Blues, with the likes of Louis Picamoles, Francois Trinh-Duc and Teddy Thomas also included.

France host the world champions on November 11 in Paris, before facing them again three days later in Lyon – although Noves will have a different squad for the latter.

That will include players not used in the first match, and 14 others – including Maxine Machenaud and Yoann Maestri.

After facing the All Blacks, Noves' men face South Africa and Japan, with the squads for these two matches yet to be confirmed.

France: Mathieu Bastareaud, Anthony Belleau, Judicael Cancoriet, Raphael Chaume, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Nans Ducuing, Antoine Dupont, Paul Gabrillagues, Kevin Gourdon, Antoine Guillamon, Guilhem Guirado, Yoann Huget, Anthony Jelonch, Daniel Kotze, Gabriel Lacroix, Felix Lambey, Remi Lamerat, Clement Maynadier, Fulgence Ouedraogo, Damian Penaud, Louis Picamoles, Jefferson Poirot, Baptiste Serin, Rabah Slimani, Scott Spedding, Roman Taofifenua, Marco Tauleigne, Thomas Teddy, Christopher Tolofua, Francois Trinh-Duc, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Virimi Vakatawa.

Additional players for Lyon fixture vs All Blacks: Hugo Bonneval, Camille Chat, Henry Chavancy, Gael Fickou, Malik Hamadache, Paul Jedrasiak, Bernard Le Roux, Yann Lesgourgues, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Machenaud, Yoann Maestri, Jules Plisson, Lucas Pointud, Dany Priso