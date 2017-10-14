Bath 23 Benetton Treviso 0: Hosts rue lack of four-try bonus as Italians fail to make possession count
It remains to be seen just how costly the lack of a four-try bonus point in this fixture will ultimately prove for Bath.
Such talk might sound harsh on Benetton, who have done some damage in the Pro14 this term and are clearly improving under New Zealander Kieran Crowley. But having the Italian team in your group is meant to be the winning Lottery ticket in Champions Cup terms; conferring upon the three others an instant 10-point advantage.
Whether Toulon and the Scarlets, who play each other on Sunday in the other game in Pool 5, take full advantage in due course may yet determine whether Bath progress to the quarter-finals.
It would be tough, though, to quibble too much about a two-try 23-0 win in your opening Champions Cup fixture, especially when you consider how much worse it might have been.
Bath ended this game with just 31 per cent territory and only fractionally more in the possession column. Only some outstanding defending in the first period – one try-saving tackle from Semesa Rokoduguni, in particular, which was the game’s pivotal moment – and some tepid attacking play from Benetton in the second, saw them home.
Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder was certainly not unhappy, arguing that both Toulon and Scarlets would “really struggle” to get four-try wins against Benetton and admitting his team might even have been “rolled” by the Italians on another night.
“It was everything I expected it to be,” Blackadder said. “They’re no mugs. I felt very proud of my guys at half time. We dug ourselves out of a hole there. Two inspirational moments – the last-ditch tackles from Aled Brew and Roko – were crucial.”
With Freddie Burns suspended and Rhys Priestland injured, Blackadder handed a first start to Josh Lewis at fly-half. And the 25 year-old, who arrived from Ebbw Vale in the summer, had a useful game. He was allowed to settle his nerves with two penalties inside the opening 10 minutes as Bath made a bright start.
Benetton, though, were not just over for a gander at Bath’s Georgian crescents. The Italians have made a more than decent start to this season’s Pro14, picking up three wins already, including an impressive 20-17 away win at Edinburgh and home victories over Ospreys and Southern Kings. And having withstood Bath’s early attacks, they set about building some momentum of their own.
Only a desperate tackle from Brew – in tandem with Taulupe Faletau – prevented what seemed a certain try for No 8 Robert Barbieri. That move heralded an extremely uncomfortable 20-minute spell for the hosts who found themselves camped on their own try-line as Benetton hit them with a succession of scrums, eventually forcing the referee to send prop Nick Auterac to the bin for 10 minutes.
Crowley, Treviso’s coach, later complained bitterly that referee Mike Adamson had not seen fit to award a penalty try. But he could only doff his cap to Rokoduguni whose tackle on Tommaso Benvenuti, knocking the ball out of his opposite number’s hands as the Italian dived for the line, was absolutely sensational. Food for thought for Eddie Jones, watching on from the stands. It was the pivotal moment in the match.
Ian McKinley, the former Leinster fly-half who now plays in special goggles having been blinded in one eye by a stud from a team mate’s boot six years ago - but who in a wonderful turn of events has now been called up by Italy for their autumn international series – proceeded to miss an easy penalty and Bath went up the other end and scored a stunner.
Jonathan Joseph sent Rokoduguni on his way down the right and the Fijian’s pass inside to Chris Cook was brilliantly offloaded by the Bath scrum-half to Zach Mercer, who powered over from 20 metres out. Lewis added the extras and a wobbly first-half ended 13-0.
Bath began the second period similarly positively, Lewis fly-hacking a loose ball forward and nearly picking up a try on his first start. He had to content himself with a penalty which made it 16-0.
Benetton huffed and puffed, again dominating the possession and territory. But they were far less threatening than they had been in the first half and it was the hosts who finished the stronger; Aled Brew’s mazy run giving them their second try of the game.