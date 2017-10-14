Bath 23 Benetton Treviso 0: Hosts rue lack of four-try bonus as Italians fail to make possession count

It remains to be seen just how costly the lack of a four-try bonus point in this fixture will ultimately prove for Bath.

Such talk might sound harsh on Benetton, who have done some damage in the Pro14 this term and are clearly improving under New Zealander Kieran Crowley. But having the Italian team in your group is meant to be the winning Lottery ticket in Champions Cup terms; conferring upon the three others an instant 10-point advantage.

Whether Toulon and the Scarlets, who play each other on Sunday in the other game in Pool 5, take full advantage in due course may yet determine whether Bath progress to the quarter-finals.

It would be tough, though, to quibble too much about a two-try 23-0 win in your opening Champions Cup fixture, especially when you consider how much worse it might have been.

Bath ended this game with just 31 per cent territory and only fractionally more in the possession column. Only some outstanding defending in the first period – one try-saving tackle from Semesa Rokoduguni, in particular, which was the game’s pivotal moment – and some tepid attacking play from Benetton in the second, saw them home.

Bath's defence remains watertight