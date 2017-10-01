Bath consign Wasps to third successive defeat

Wasps are on their worst Premiership run since January 2016 after losing at home to Bath.

Wasps fell to three successive Premiership defeats for the first time in over 20 months as they were beaten 25-9 by Bath at the Ricoh Arena.

Dai Young's side have so often proved a difficult proposition at home, but Bath consigned them to their worst league run since January 2016.

Jimmy Gopperth got Wasps on the board with a fifth-minute penalty and the visitors lost Wales international Luke Charteris after he failed a head injury assessment.

Rhys Priestland split the posts twice either side of another Gopperth three-pointer, who had another successful kick cancelled out by a drop-goal from the Bath fly-half.

Wasps number eight Nathan Hughes continued after an awkward landing left him needing strapping to his left thigh, but he made way before half-time – the injury possibly providing a concern for England coach Eddie Jones.

Freddie Burns came on for Priestland – who finished with 12 points – in the second half and added a further two penalties to put Bath out of reach, with Semesa Rokoduguni touching down Jonathan Joseph's chip to complete the scoring despite Chris Cook appearing to have knocked on in the build-up.