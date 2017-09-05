Bath head coach Matson to leave

Tabai Matson will leave his role as Bath head coach and return to New Zealand.

Bath head coach Tabai Matson is to leave the club imminently for family reasons.

Matson arrived in England from the Crusaders with director of rugby Todd Blackadder in July 2016.

However, the former Fiji international will return home to New Zealand following Bath's Premiership clash with Northampton Saints on September 15.

"This has been an incredibly tough decision for me," he said. "I have enjoyed every minute at Bath Rugby and we have such a great group of players here who I believe will achieve great success.

"Ultimately, I have made the decision that as a family, we need to be at home in New Zealand, and I appreciate the club's understanding."

Blackadder added: "I know this has been a tough decision for him, but it is a decision we understand and respect.

"He has made a significant contribution to this club and as a group we will continue to reap the rewards of his efforts throughout the course of the season.

"Tabs will leave us in a better place and we wish him all the best for the future."

Bath opened the season with a 27-23 win at Leicester Tigers - their first victory at Welford Road since 2003.