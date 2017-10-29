Bath v Gloucester: live score updates

3:20PM

Bath back on the charge, Rokoduguni cut down that time by Burns. Bath go left instead, Banahan and Underhill showing sharp hands to find Faletau.

Hibbard does well to turn the ball over though in Gloucester's 22. They clear.

3:16PM

Second missed conversion of the day, Priestland this time. Meaning we're all square at The Rec.

3:15PM

Exquisite from Bath! Off the deep scrum, Joseph fixes up his man and slides inside, before passing to Watson. The England full-back fixes the last man and puts Rokoduguni in the corner. Textbook counter-attack from Bath.

3:13PM

Trinder really motoring. Gloucester get in behind the Bath defence before a knock-on cuts the attack short. Promising signs though.

3:12PM

12 mins - Bath 0-5 Gloucester

Penalty to Gloucester at the scrum, Perenise picked out. Burns appears to have shaken that off and finds touch in Bath's half.

3:11PM

10 mins - Bath 0-5 Gloucester

Bath heating up (sorry, pun haters). Good grubber has Gloucester scrambling again with Banahan looming. Heinz back there to clear but a bit of concern now over Burns, who is checking on his knee.

Credit: BT SPORT More

3:09PM

8 mins - Bath 0-5 Gloucester

No conversion from Burns. Bath now trying to work something down the blindside, Priestland grubbering, but Heinz is there to fall on it. Couple of phases from Gloucester before Williams clears to touch. Ball hit a Bath hand so Gloucester get the lineout too.

�� The break from Trinder

�� The dummy switch from Heinz



What a start for @gloucesterrugby in the West Country derby!



�� @btsport 1now pic.twitter.com/0M2IPJ07KD









— BT Sport Rugby (@btsportrugby) 29 October 2017

3:06PM

TRY HEINZ! Bath 0-5 Gloucester

Superb score! Bath caught short down the blindside, Trinder getting outside the defence and feeding Heinz. The scrum-half fixes up the last two defenders, dummies to Heinz, and goes himself into the corner. Clinical finish.

Credit: BT SPORT More

3:04PM

4 mins - Bath 0-0 Gloucester

Fine take from Mercer under the high ball. Bath up to halfway now but not making much progress, so Fotuali'i kicks. Taken by Halaifonua as Gloucester try to build an attack.

3:03PM

2 mins - Bath 0-0 Gloucester

Steady attack from Bath before the ball goes into touch following Williams' hit on Mercer. Gloucester lineout or scrum in their half and they opt for the throw-in.

Credit: BT SPORT More

3:01PM

Kick-off!

Tom Foley on the whistle as Priestland gets us underway in Bath. Won back by Bath with Underhill tidying up. Fotuali'i's box kick forces Burns back before Gloucester, after a couple of runs, clear through Heinz.

3:00PM

And now for Bath

Blue, black and white all over the stands as Charlie Ewels leads Bath out at The Rec.

Credit: BT SPORT More

2:59PM

Here come Gloucester

Not exactly a warm welcome.

Credit: BT SPORT More

2:58PM

Some quick facts courtesy of Premiership Rugby

Bath have won their last four matches in all competitions since they lost by the odd point in 65 at home to Newcastle in round 4 of Aviva Premiership Rugby, Bath’s only defeat at the Recreation Ground in any competition since March.

All eight of Gloucester Rugby’s fixtures this season have gone the way of the home side on the day.

Gloucester have not won away from home since they visited La Rochelle in the semi-final of last year’s European Challenge Cup, whilst their most recent victory on the road in Premiership Rugby was on atrip to Bristol on 24 March.

Bath’s only defeat in their last ten Aviva Premiership Rugby encounters with Cherry & Whites was 11-15 at the Recreation Ground in February 2016.

2:49PM

Welsh tinge

Given the recent news regarding the new Welsh selection policy - with players moving overseas needing to have over 60 caps - it's interesting to note how many qualified players are on display today.

11 Welsh-qualified players on duty at Rec - Clark, Priestland, Charteris, Faletau, Andrews, Allinson, Lewis, Brew, Williams, Hibbard, Ludlow — Simon Thomas (@simonrug) 29 October 2017

2:45PM

Who to pick at 7?

Back to Underhill, interesting to see how he, Tom Curry and Chris Robshaw all compare.

Credit: BT SPORT More

2:41PM

Blackadder on possession

"I'm proud of the fact that we can dig in and Gloucester like to run the ball, although I would like to see us retain a bit more possession. Sometimes though when it's wet you are better off without the ball."

Credit: BT SPORT More

2:36PM

England injury update

News just in from the England camp regarding a couple of Wasps...

Matt Mullan (Wasps) and Elliot Daly (Wasps) will not travel to Portugal with the England squad this afternoon after picking up injuries yesterday. Mullan (elbow) and Daly (knee) will remain with their club for treatment and will have scans over the next couple of days. No additional players have been called up to travel today.

2:34PM

Bath's man of the moment

So much to like about Sam Underhill at Bath, especially when it comes to his tackle count and breakdown work. Big contest for him today up against his old side.

Credit: BT SPORT More

2:22PM

Gloucester arriving

Proper feisty away trip for the Cherry and Whites today.

2:10PM

In-form Priestland

The Wales fly-half was named back in the national squad after a great start to the season, although how he found out was quite unique as he explains below.

"The boys used Siri on my phone to ring Rob Howley..."@Rhys_Priestland's magnificent form for @bathrugby has earnt a Wales recall. pic.twitter.com/CWtg79f9HV — BT Sport Rugby (@btsportrugby) 29 October 2017

2:09PM

Welcome

Hello everyone!

Fingers crossed we have a quality West Country derby ahead of us in an hour's time when Bath against Gloucester gets underway (15:00 for those of you whose clocks have gone back. Which is everyone by now I hope. Otherwise, what a revelation.)

Sixth versus eighth then but it feels like Bath in particular have turned a bit of a corner this season under the coaching of Todd Blackadder, benefiting from a first full pre-season since his move from the Crusaders.

Johan Ackermann on the opposite side is one of the best coaching moves by any Premiership club in years, after the renovation job he did on the Lions in Super Rugby. It might take a while to get Gloucester firing but they have been excellent at promoting young talent.

It’s derby day at the Rec ��⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/PsgfYk9Ey5 — Bath Rugby (@bathrugby) 29 October 2017

Team news as follows. Bath's Nathan Catt will make his first start of the season at loosehead prop, and the squad sees one other change to that which beat Scarlets, with the return of Matt Banahan on the left wing

Freddie Clarke is a late addition to the Gloucester bench in place of Jacob Rowan. Otherwise Ed Slater returns to partner Tom Savage in the boiler room having missed the past three games due to a finger injury.

Also returning from injury are Jeremy Thrush, Andy Symons and Ollie Thorley who are all named amongst the replacements.

However, a new addition to the injury list following the Agen game last week is full-back Jason Woodward, which forces a reshuffle in the backs, with Billy Burns set to wear the number 15 shirt and Owen Williams moving back to fly-half from inside centre.

Teams

Bath: 15 Anthony Watson, 14 Semesa Rokoduguni, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Max Clark, 11 Matt Banahan, 10 Rhys Priestland, 9 Kahn Fotuali’i; 1 Nathan Catt, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Anthony Perenise, 4 Luke Charteris, 5 Charlie Ewels (c), 6 Zach Mercer, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16 Jack Walker, 17 Beno Obano, 18 Scott Andrews, 19 Elliott Stooke, 20 Matt Garvey, 21 Darren Allinson, 22 Josh Lewis, 23 Aled Brew



Gloucester: 15 Billy Burns, 14 Henry Purdy, 13 Henry Trinder, 12 Billy Twelvetrees, 11 David Halaifonua, 10 Owen Williams, 9 Willi Heinz (c); 1 Josh Hohneck, 2 Richard Hibbard, 3 John Afoa, 4 Tom Savage, 5 Ed Slater, 6 Ruan Ackermann, 7 Lewis Ludlow, 8 Ben Morgan

Replacements: 16 Motu Matu'u, 17 Val Rapava Ruskin, 18 Gareth Denman, 19 Jeremy Thrush, 20 Jacob Rowan, 21 Ben Vellacott, 22 Andy Symons, 23 Ollie Thorley

