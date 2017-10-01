Batshuayi's Chelsea career at risk after Conte snub

Michy Batshuayi didn't start any of Chelsea's three games in seven days this past week and he also wasn't called upon when Alvaro Morata went off in the 35th minute on Saturday.

Chelsea have shown their trust in Morata by paying £58 million plus add-ons to secure him from Real Madrid and his good form at the start of the season has seen him quickly become the undisputed main man.

Morata is not only an ice cold finisher but he is able to hold up the ball, play it short and he is also a lightening quick counter attacking player. He’s great in the air and Batshuayi can only match him for his finishing ability, without being as effective at the rest of the jobs that are paramount for a modern striker.

Conte’s past seven days have given us a huge insight into how much he trusts Morata compared to Batshuayi. Morata started all three games but he ultimately pulled his hamstring, perhaps due to being played too often.

Morata isn’t used to playing week-in, week-out and playing three games in seven days could have affected him physically after bit part roles at both Juventus and Real Madrid. He was a fringe player at his two previous clubs but he has already become a talisman at Stamford Bridge despite being only 24-years-old.

Hazard joined Willian up front as Morata left the field against Manchester City. This replicated Conte’s tactical plan of last season as when Diego Costa missed out he turned to Hazard as a false nine. After the game, Conte revealed why he made the decision to go for Willian and Hazard rather than using Batshuayi, who was subsequently only given 17 minutes at the end.

"It was a simple tactical decision," Conte said at Stamford Bridge. "This type of game I thought Willian with Hazard was a good decision, to try to exploit the space behind the defenders. It's a simple tactical decision."

Batshuayi wasn’t used against Bournemouth or Leicester City when Costa wasn’t available and the departing Blues striker was often preferred, even when he was in poor form.

Morata is Chelsea's first choice striker up front, Hazard is number two and Batshuayi is a flat track bully that they might use against lesser opposition. It is a worry when a manager doesn’t take to a player after such a length of time and you have to question whether he is a Conte player.

Chelsea even tried to sign Fernando Llorente for £15 million in the summer before he chose to move to Tottenham Hotspur instead - which gives us further reason to be doubful about Batshuayi.

