Batshuayi could replace Diego Costa at Chelsea, says Sutton

The former Blues striker has called on Antonio Conte to consider using the Belgian more but he isn't hopeful that it will happen

Chris Sutton has called upon Antonio Conte to use Michy Batshuayi more as Diego Costa looks increasingly likely to leave Chelsea in the summer.

Costa is Chelsea's top goalscorer but he has been linked with a big money move to China as Tianjin Quanjian are expected to continue their pursuit of the Spain international, after failing with a bid in January.

Batshuayi has played a back up role to Costa all season, resulting in 20 appearances from the bench. However, in recent weeks the 23-year-old has been finding it easy to get onto the score sheet with four goals in his last three games and ex-Chelsea striker Sutton hopes that Batshuayi gets his chance.

"I’ve been impressed with Batshuayi when he’s come on but do I think Conte has total faith in him? I’m not so sure," Sutton told Goal.

"I think they’ll be looking to buy a top class striker and they’re now in a position as Champions where it’s an attractive club to go to.

"I think Costa's departure would be a big loss for Chelsea. I just wonder if Conte can talk him around.

"It’s going to be an interesting summer in terms of who Chelsea are going to acquire in their recruitment because they’ve got the Champions League next season."