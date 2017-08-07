Batshuayi denies he laughed at Morata's penalty miss against Arsenal

The Belgian striker appeared to be caught on camera mocking his Blues team-mate but he has taken to social media to deny that was the case

Michy Batshuayi has denied mocking Chelsea team-mate Alvaro Morata after his penalty miss in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.

The Belgian appeared to be caught smiling by the television cameras when the Spaniard smashed his spot-kick wide of the post in the shoot-out at Wembley.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also missed the target with his effort, with the Gunners converting all four of their penalties to win 4-1 after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

It was summer signing Morata's first competitive appearance for the Blues, with the 24-year-old striker replacing Batshuayi as a second-half substitute.

But after accusations that he was mocking his team-mate, the former Marseille forward has felt the need to clarify his stance on the matter.

He tweeted: "Wow lol some people really believe I laughed at my teammate and/or us losing ? Sorry to disappoint but I wasnt."

Chelsea now turn their attentions to the Premier League, with their first fixture of the 2017-18 campaign coming against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

