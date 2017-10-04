Batshuayi determined to seize Chelsea chance during Morata absence

The Blues striker is set to be handed more minutes by Antonio Conte to stand in for injured Spaniard Alvaro Morata and he's keen to impress

Michy Batshuayi says Alvaro Morata's injury has given him the ideal chance to impress at Chelsea.

Goal understands Spain international Morata is facing around a month out of action as a result of the hamstring problem picked up in last Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Batshuayi has largely been restricted to a substitute role this season, with head coach Antonio Conte keeping him as a back-up to the club-record signing, but the Belgium striker has still managed five goals.

The 24-year-old was tipped to leave during the transfer window but he is now determined to seize his chance for regular playing time.

"It sounds strange to say, but someone's bad luck is sometimes the happiness of the other," he told Sky Sports News.

"I know that I will have more playing opportunities in the coming weeks. It's up to me to show that I'm capable. I know Conte has confidence in me. Otherwise, he would have let me leave.

"It's a chance for me. If I'm called on, I want to be ready and efficient. I have to stay really focused.

"I've already started games at Chelsea and played well. I'm an efficient striker, but I'm not a joker."