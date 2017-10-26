‘Batshuayi is ready to start’ – Conte backs Chelsea striker

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has backed Michy Batshuayi to make an impression if he is given the opportunity to feature from the outset for the Premier League champions.

The 24-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016 from Marseille for a fee of £33 million, yet he had a quiet first season in England, despite netting the goal that won the Blues the title against West Brom.

The Belgium international has shown a good deal more promise in the early weeks of this campaign, scoring seven times in 11 matches, and played a key role off the bench as Chelsea beat Watford last weekend.

He was given the opportunity to shine from the beginning of the Carabao Cup match against Everton on Wednesday and, though he did not score, he received praise from his manager for his contribution.

“I think he's ready to start, he's ready to come on during the game and have a good impact,” Conte said. “Sometimes if I decide to play with two strikers, maybe I don't know. But it's important to know I can count on him.

Batshuayi GFX More