Batshuayi unhappy with FIFA 18 rating

The Blues striker is less than pleased with his new score in FIFA 18, seeing his overall rating drop from last year's version of the video game

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has continued his war of words with EA Sports over his FIFA rating.

The Belgium international has had a long-running issue with what he perceives as a low overall score in FIFA and is again not happy with the rating he has been given in FIFA 18.

Batshuayi was presented with his new 80-rated card, which sees him actually receive a lower rating than in FIFA 17. His FIFA 17 card was 81-rated overall with a pace score of 83 and 80 shooting, but his new version is one point lower overall and has seen his pace drop to a 79 rating.

The 23-year-old posted a short video of himself holding the new card with the caption "Please explain EA Sports."

EA replied to the striker on Twitter, telling him "Keep scoring goals and we'll talk..."

Should Batshuayi score regularly for Chelsea this season, he could be awarded special Team of the Week edition cards or else get an upgrade in January or the summer, but for now he will have to play with his new 80-rated version.

Batshuayi scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday, netting Chelsea's fifth in their 6-0 win over Azerbaijan champions Qarabag in the Champions League.

FIFA 18 is released worldwide on September 29, with fans able to pre-order the ICON edition to access the game three days early.