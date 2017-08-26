Bautista Agut advances to consecutive Winston-Salem final

Runner-up last year, Roberto Bautista Agut accounted for Jan-Lennard Struff in the semis at the Winston-Salem Open.

Top seed Roberto Bautista Agut earned the opportunity to go one step further at the Winston-Salem Open after reaching the final on Friday.

Bautista Agut was runner-up at the ATP 250 tournament last year, beaten by Pablo Carreno Busta.

But the Spaniard made it back to the final following his 6-2 6-4 victory over Jan-Lennard Struff.



Bautista Agut broke four times in one hour, 13 minutes to earn a meeting with Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.

Dzumhur dug deep, rallying to beat qualifier Kyle Edmund 1-6 7-5 6-3 in the semis, sealing his first ATP final appearance.