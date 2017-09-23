Tennis: Bautista Agut beaten in St Petersburg semis as Fognini sets up Dzumhur final

Roberto Bautista Agut fell short at the semi-final stage once again in St Petersburg as Fabio Fognini and Damir Dzumhur reached the final.

Roberto Bautista Agut was once again beaten in the semi-finals of the St Petersburg Open as Fabio Fognini came from behind to set up a final against unseeded Damir Dzumhur.

Number one seed Bautista Agut was knocked out in the last four of the ATP event at Sibur Arena in both 2015 and 2016, but he looked on course to face Dzumhur in a repeat of last month's Winston-Salem Open final after he won the first set against Fognini and led in the second.

However, the Italian hit back, saving two match points to win 2-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-5), painfully reminding Bautista Agut of previous defeats at this stage against Milos Raonic and Stan Wawrinka.

Fognini will now face Dzumhur, who won in straight sets - 6-3 7-5 - against Jan-Lennard Struff, who had knocked out Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the previous round.

"It was a great day for me," said Dzumhur. "I played from the start until the end at a high level. I think I took my chances.

"It was one of the best matches of the past few months for me. I'm really happy to go through to my second final."

The Bosnian will now look to land a first ATP tour title with victory over Fognini on Sunday.