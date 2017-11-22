Bauza sacked by Saudi Arabia to lose third national team job in six months

The coach has enjoyed rotten luck in 2017, first losing his Argentina post before ill-fated spells with two Gulf nations

Saudi Arabia have sacked head coach Edgardo Bauza after just five matches in charge.

The Argentinian replaced Bert van Marwijk in September and oversaw five friendlies, resulting in two wins and three defeats.

Saudi Arabia had already qualified for the World Cup in Russia before Bauza's appointment but are now looking for a new coach to lead the team in what will be a first appearance at football's showpiece international event since the tournament in Germany in 2006.

In a statement, the Saudi Arabia Football Federation said: "The decision is in the interest of the national team and reflects the high expectations from them."

Incredibly, this is the third international posting from which Bauza has been sacked in less than six months.

The ex-Rosario Central, Liga de Quito and San Lorenzo coach was first relieved of his Argentina duties in 2017 after an underwhelming start to life as Gerardo Martino's successor.

Bauza then stepped down from the United Arab Emirates bench following failure to qualify for the World Cup, prior to this short-lived spell in the neighbouring nation.