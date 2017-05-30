Baxter: I'd consider Komphela as my Bafana assistant if he was available

Komphela was Baxter’s assistant at Bafana between 2004 and 2005, but whether or not he would dump his duties at Chiefs remains to be seen

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed that Owen Da Gama will not be staying on as his assistant as he prepares to finalize his list of preferred candidates for the role.

He revealed that it wouldn’t be right to retain Da Gama as he previoulsly occupied the head coach position although it was on an interim basis, saying even Louis van Gaal wouldn’t have agreed to keep David Moyes at Manchester United when he first arrived.

Da Gama led Bafana in the two international friendly matches against Guinea Bissau and Angola in March this year, but he’s yet to hear from the South African Football Association (Safa) regarding his future.

“I have nothing personal or any malice towards Owen. It would not be right for me to have the person who was on the job before me as my assistant,” Baxter was quoted as saying by City Press.

“When Louis van Gaal got to Manchester [United], he did not say he wanted to work with David [Moyes], and I don’t think that, if Pitso [Mosimane] went to SuperSport, he would say he wants to work with Stuart. That’s football and I wouldn’t have a person who was there to be my assistant – that’s a professional life,” he explained.

Asked if he would consider bringing back Steve Komphela whom he worked with during his first stint, Baxter confessed that he would consider the 49-year-old, but admitted that the coach is still contracted to Kaizer Chiefs.

He also hinted that Roger de Sa, who is currently jobless, would also make a good assistant coach at national team level given his experience and knowledge of the game.

“I’d say yes to all the names you mention. We can throw a lot of names in. Yes, I would consider Steve if he was available, but he has a contract with Chiefs,” added Baxter.