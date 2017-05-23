Baxter: Furman and Khune will be important for Bafana Bafana against Nigeria

Baxter has revealed that he would favour his more experienced players for Bafana Bafana's upcoming match against Nigeria

Newly appointed Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is set to name his squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria on Thursday.

The Briton, who did not travel with the SuperSport United team to Gabon for their Caf Confederation Cup fixture due to his national team commitments, is currently mulling over his preferred choice of players.

Despite the coach keeping his cards close to his chest, he has hinted that the likes of Itumeleng Khune and Dean Furman would form the backbone of his squad for the clash.

“I want to pick a team with a few warriors that will take us to Nigeria and get us a result‚” Baxter told The Sowetan .

"It’s important to get the right sort of squad,” he said.

The 63-year-old has also stated that he would favour his more experienced players for the crunch clash on June 10.

"We want to keep an element of development,” Baxter said.

“I don’t want to regress but we have to look at players who are coming and ask ‘is this one we can throw in at the deep end in Nigeria or should he be on the bench or should he be just be in the squad?’,” Baxter continued.

“The people who are going to have to play are the ones who have been there and done it,” Baxter added.

"I don’t mean we suddenly start bringing back the likes of Morgan Gould but you know what I mean. Players like Dean (Furman) and Itu (Khune) with the experience they’ve got, will be important in this kind of game,” Baxter concluded.