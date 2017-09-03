Baxter refuses to be drawn into suggestions that Bafana may fail to qualify for Russia

The South African men's team take on Cape Verde in what is a must-win clash for them if they are to stand any chance of qualifying for Russia in 2018

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has indicated that he will make a few changes for the return leg of their 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde Islands on Tuesday.

With defender Erick Mathoho suspended for the encounter in Durban, Baxter will be forced to tinker with the team that did duty in Praia.

"We are going to make a couple of changes‚ probably‚ and you've got one-and-a-half sessions to get things to bed again. That for me is the most difficult thing," Baxter told reporters on Sunday.

The 64-year-old refused to be drawn into suggestions that South Africa may not qualify the finals in Russia provided that fail to beat Cape Verde at home.

Baxter said he's only focused on getting maximum points against the Blue Sharks without pre-empting the future.

"Again I'm trying not to look into the future. Let's concentrate on the here and now. If you start thinking about what may happen, especially if you imagine it to be negative then be careful of what you're wishing for; the law of attraction," he said.

"I'm not going to be thinking negatively at all. As far as I'm concerned, we've got Cape Verde as the opponents, and I want to knock them over then concentrate on Burkina Faso. If we beat Burkina Faso and go to Senegal, beat them, then the results of that will determine if we go to Russia. I don't want to be half-blind," the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor continued.

"If it becomes a fact later on, I will deal with that, but that's something that's not going to come to my world until it is a fact. At this moment, the biggest challenge is the Cape Verde game," he explained.

Baxter confirmed that Vitesse Arnhem midfielder Thulani Serero is available for selection, having shaken off the injury which saw him miss the first leg.

"Thulani Serero is available," Baxter concluded.

Bafana slipped down to third on the Group D log following Burkina Faso's goalless draw with Senegal on Saturday.