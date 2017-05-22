Baxter: I’ve begun preparations for the Nigeria game

Baxter has confirmed that he will not travel with Matsatsantsa to Gabon, due to his Bafana Bafana commitments

Following SuperSport United's progression into the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday, Stuart Baxter's Matsatsantsa farewell has been extended.

Despite Baxter being left with the ominous task of balancing his commitments with both Bafana Bafana and SuperSport, the coach has stated that he will return ahead of the final on June 24th.

However, the 63-year-old has admitted that juggling his commitments won’t be easy and he has confirmed that he will not be traveling with SuperSport to Gabon for their Caf Confederation Cup fixture against Mounana on Tuesday.

Baxter’s assistant Kaitano Tembo is expected to sit on the bench while Baxter works on his preparations for Bafana Bafana’s crunch 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria.

"I'll be coming back for the final," Baxter told the media.

"Don't ask me how we are going to do it! You can call me the boomerang coach. I keep coming back!

"I'll be at Safa House preparing for the Nigeria game. I've already done some work on the squad, I've done some work on the opponents," he said.

"I'm reading Nigerian newspapers every day and trying to find out what they are thinking," Baxter added.

Baxter will return to his SuperSport duties when the club returns from Gabon for their final Premier Soccer League clash on Saturday.

"After that, we'll have to figure how we're going to get back to help prepare for the cup final," Baxter concluded.