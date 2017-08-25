Bayern boss Ancelotti relishing PSG reunion

Carlo Ancelotti led PSG to the 2012-13 Ligue 1 title and the Bayern Munich boss is looking forward to meeting his old club again in Europe.

Bayern Munich head coach Carlo Ancelotti is eagerly anticipating his reunion with former club Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Ancelotti's Bayern and big-spending PSG have been drawn together in Group B, along with Celtic and Anderlecht.

The 58-year-old Italian boss spent two seasons at PSG, helping the French capital club to Ligue 1 honours in 2012-13 before he was replaced by Laurent Blanc.

"It's an exciting group with great teams, Paris foremost," Ancelotti said.

"It's a beautiful story for me personally to meet my former club. We have three different but tough opponents."

While Bayern claimed another Bundesliga title last season, the Bavarians struggled to live up to expectations in Europe.

Bayern were swept aside by eventual champions Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, while PSG suffered a demoralising last-16 loss to Barcelona, having led 4-0 following the opening leg.

Celtic finished bottom of their group last term as Anderlecht reached the Europa League quarters.

"The draw is very interesting. Paris is a smash," Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said. "I have never played against PSG before and I am looking forward to these matches.

"And I meet Celtic for the first time, too."

Mats Hummels added: "It's a nice group. It's our task to reach the next round. Paris are a spectacular team. But that's nice, to go against the best. I am happy that we do not have to travel that far."