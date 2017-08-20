Bayern drawn against RB Leipzig in DFB-Pokal

RB Leipzig's ability to repeat last season's impressive showing will get an early test against Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal.

Bayern Munich have been draw away to Bundesliga title rivals RB Leipzig in a blockbuster DFB-Pokal second-round clash.

The fixture is one of four all-Bundesliga ties with Hertha Berlin to host Koln, Wolfsburg at home to Hannover and Hoffenheim on the road against Werder Bremen.

Reigning cup winners Borussia Dortmund face an away trip to third-tier Magdeburg.

Leipzig cemented their place as a force in German football last season by finishing second in their first Bundesliga campaign, albeit 15 points off Bayern.

"It's the best draw you could hope for. We're looking forward to a real cup battle," said Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl.

All matches will be held between 24-25 October.

DFB-POKAL SECOND ROUND DRAW

RB Leipzig – Bayern Munich

Magdeburg – Borussia Dortmund

Schweinfurt – Eintracht Frankfurt

Osnabruck – Nurnberg

Paderborn – Bochum

Wehen Wiesbaden – Schalke

Fortuna Dusseldorf – Borussia Monchengladbach

Mainz – Holstein Kiel

Hertha BSC – Koln

Bayer Leverkusen – Union Berlin

Jahn Regensburg – Heidenheim

Wolfsburg – Hannover

Werder Bremen – Hoffenheim

Kaiserslautern – Stuttgart

SpVgg Greuther Furth – Ingolstadt

Freiburg – Dynamo Dresden