Bayern hit 13-year low with second-half collapse against Wolfsburg

The Bundesliga side saw a collapse at home that hadn't been seen in in over a decade after throwing away a two-goal lead

A 2-2 league draw is usually not something for a club to be overly upset about, but for Bayern Munich that result saw the club reach a couple of low points that hadn't been seen in over a decade.

Carlo Ancelotti's side held a 2-0 advantage at half-time thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben, but were pegged back in the second half by Maximilian Arnold and Daniel Didavi.

The result marked the first time since March of 2004 that the club dropped points at home while holding a 2-0 lead at the break, and the draw was the first time Bayern had dropped any home points to Wolfsburg since 2001.

2001 - @VfLWolfsburg_EN have gained a point in an away game against Bayern for the first time since December 2001 (3-3). Comeback. #FCBWOB pic.twitter.com/BqporpIQCr — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 22, 2017

While the result changed some trends in a negative way for the Bavarians, it continued a positive trend for Wolfsburg manager Martin Schmidt, who has not lost in three trips to the Allianz Arena, an accomplishment last reached by Jurgen Klopp in 2014.

3 - Martin Schmidt hasn’t lost any of his last 3 away games against Bayern - the 1st manager to do so since J. Klopp (2011-2014). Favourite. pic.twitter.com/wYHoaLU7EI — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 22, 2017

While the point pulled Bayern level with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table, BVB can go three points clear with a win against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.