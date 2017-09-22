Bayern hit 13-year low with second-half collapse against Wolfsburg

The Bundesliga side saw a collapse at home that hadn't been seen in in over a decade after throwing away a two-goal lead

A 2-2 league draw is usually not something for a club to be overly upset about, but for Bayern Munich that result saw the club reach a couple of low points that hadn't been seen in over a decade. 

Carlo Ancelotti's side held a 2-0 advantage at half-time thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben, but were pegged back in the second half by Maximilian Arnold and Daniel Didavi.

The result marked the first time since March of 2004 that the club dropped points at home while holding a 2-0 lead at the break, and the draw was the first time Bayern had dropped any home points to Wolfsburg since 2001. 

While the result changed some trends in a negative way for the Bavarians, it continued a positive trend for Wolfsburg manager Martin Schmidt, who has not lost in three trips to the Allianz Arena, an accomplishment last reached by Jurgen Klopp in 2014. 

While the point pulled Bayern level with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table, BVB can go three points clear with a win against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. 

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes