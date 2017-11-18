Bayern Munich 3 Augsburg 0: Lewandowski double sends leaders six points clear

Bayern Munich stretched their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points as they defeated Augsburg in ruthless fashion.

Robert Lewandowski's double helped Bayern Munich to a 3-0 victory over Augsburg at the Allianz Arena on Saturday as the champions capitalised on RB Leipzig's failure to win.

The Poland star took his tally for the season to 13 goals in as many league games, with Arturo Vidal also on the scoresheet, as Jupp Heynckes' side made it five top-flight wins in a row.

The hosts struggled initially to break down an Augsburg side who had won only one of their previous six matches, but an incorrect offside call went Bayern's way to allow Vidal to lash home a loose ball in the box.

Lewandowski struck following a fast break just before half-time and the 29-year-old netted his second at the end of a superb passing move early in the second half, as Bayern cruised to another three points and put more pressure on Augsburg boss Manuel Baum.

The victory also gives the champions a six-point lead at the top of the table, with Borussia Dortmund having lost to Stuttgart on Friday and Leipzig held to a 2-2 draw by Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern threatened from the outset, Niklas Sule and Mats Hummels both missing headers from James Rodriguez deliveries and Lewandowski seeing a close-range effort stopped by Marwin Hitz.

Augsburg's good pressing game was keeping the home side frustrated despite their dominance of the ball, but the breakthrough came in the 31st minute, albeit in questionable fashion.

Lewandowski looked to be offside as he challenged for a header from a James free-kick, and when the loose ball broke to Vidal in the area, the Chilean lashed it high into the net on the turn.