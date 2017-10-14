Bayern Munich 5 Freiburg 0: Heynckes celebrates successful homecoming

Kingsley Coman scored on his 50th Bundesliga appearance to help give Jupp Heynckes a homecoming to remember as Bayern Munich cruised to a 5-0 home win over Freiburg.

Back in charge for the fourth time, Heynckes encountered few troubles in guiding the champions back to winning ways as two first-half goals effectively put the result beyond doubt.

Sven Ulreich proved his value as Manuel Neuer's injury replacement with an important early save from Ryan Kent, with the Bavarian giants taking advantage through Julian Schuster's own goal.

The Freiburg captain became the first player in over 26 years to find his own net in successive Bundesliga matches and the error was compounded when Coman struck prior to the interval.

Thiago Alcantara wrapped up three points just after the hour to momentarily reduce Borussia Dortmund's lead at the top to two points.

Robert Lewandowski added a fourth and Joshua Kimmich put the icing on the cake with a sumptuous fifth as Heynckes' reign started as his last finished in 2013 - in style.

Bayern's party was almost spoiled inside six minutes as Liverpool loanee Kent was played through on goal, but Ulreich spread himself well to save with his feet.

Kent's wasted chance proved costly as the hosts went ahead just two minutes later. Coman found Alaba on the overlap and the Austrian's low cross was bundled in for an own goal by Schuster.

Javi Martinez then directed a header wide from Joshua Kimmich's corner as Heynckes' men stamped their authority on possession and territory.

Freiburg were not without their chances on the counter-attack, though, with Kent seeing another attempt blocked, before a fast-arriving Mike Frantz headed Christian Gunter's teasing cross narrowly around the post.