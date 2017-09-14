Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman fined €5,000 for domestic abuse of ex-girlfriend

The 21-year-old faced the criminal court in France on Thursday and was ordered to pay €1 in damages for the assault in June

Bayern Munich and France winger Kingsley Coman has been handed a €5,000 fine for attacking his ex-girlfriend, who was awarded €1 in damages.

The 21-year-old was arrested and charged with domestic abuse in his homeland in June.

Coman is said to have lost his temper after his former partner posted a picture on his Instagram account and assaulted her.

Coman admitted his guilt to the police upon his interrogation, but faced the criminal court in Meaux, France on Thursday and was handed a fine of €5,000.

The former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain player was also told to pay his ex-girlfriend's legal fees, as well as €1 in damages.

Coman, who joined Bayern on a two-year loan from Juve before the German club made it a permanent deal in May, did not give a statement as he left the court.