Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer ruled out until 2018 after surgery on broken foot

Sports Staff
Manuel Neuer has been ruled out until 2018: Bongarts

Manuel Neuer has been ruled out until 2018 after he sustained a broken foot in Bayern Munich training on Monday.

The injury is a recurrence of the hairline fracture to a metatarsal in his left foot that he picked up during the Champions League quarter-final second-leg defeat to Real Madrid in April.

The 31-year-old underwent successful surgery on Tuesday morning and has had a plate fitted which will rule him out for four months.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club's official website: "Manuel Neuer has sustained another injury and we're incredibly sorry for him.

"The operation went perfectly, which is the most important thing for now. We and our captain are now looking to the future. Manuel will be back to his previous best and available to us again in January."

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more