Bayern Munich's record vs Scottish opposition

Jupp Heynckes and his Bayern Munich side welcome Celtic to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening, as the two look to make ground on Group B leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

FCB 16/5 to beat Celtic -4 handicap

The 72-year-old has famously struggled against Scottish clubs in the past, but what is Bayern's overall record?

From the 19 fixtures against Scottish opposition, Bayern have won on nine occasions, drawing seven and losing just three.

The first time the German outfit met Scottish opponents was in 1967, going up against Rangers in the 1967 Cup Winners' Cup final in Nuremberg.

Bayern, fielding a team with such players as Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller, were taken to extra time in the fixture but eventually won due to a 109th minute extra-time strike from Franz Roth.

The two clubs would meet another four times between 1970-1972, with Bayern winning once, drawing twice, and losing the 1972 Cup Winners' Cup semi-final second leg.

Bayern wouldn't play Rangers again until the 1989 season, but played out two, two-legged ties against Aberdeen and Hearts respectively, winning just one of the four outings.

The Bavarians have met Celtic just twice previously, having been drawn together in the group stage of the Champions League in the 2003-04 campaign.

Bayern beat the Hoops 2-1 in the first tie in Munich, with Roy Makaay scoring both goals, while the reverse fixture in Glasgow ended 0-0. Bayern progressed into the next round of the Champions League with group winners Lyon, while Celtic dropped into the UEFA Cup.

The latest fixtures between Bayern and Scottish opponents came in the 2007-08 UEFA Cup, with Bayern drawing 2-2 at Aberdeen and hammering the Scottish Premiership club 5-1 in the reverse tie.