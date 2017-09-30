Bayern Munich chief Jan-Christian Dreesen shoots himself while hunting

The 50-year-old has been in charge of Bayern's finances since 2013: Bongarts/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s chief financial officer Jan-Christian Dreesen has been hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself while hunting.

The 50-year-old, who has been in charge of the club’s finances since 2013, was reported to be returning to his car from a hunt in the Brandenberg Alps, Austria on Thursday when his rifle went off.

Photographs in the local press showed Dreesen in an ambulance with heavy bandaging on his hand.

A police officer told news agency SID that the Bayern chief may lose some fingers.

"The hunter in question had his rifle over his shoulder, he walked over to his car, then a shot was released with his left hand over the barrel of the gun,” the officer said.

"The injuries to his fingers were severe and he may have lost some of them."

Bayern confirmed the news on their official website, explaining that Dreesen was operated on and that the procedure went as planned.





"When we received the news, we were all very frightened, of course,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“We are now relieved that Jan-Christian is already on his way to recovery. I wish my colleague a good and fast recovery on behalf of everyone at FC Bayern.”

Meanwhile, Bayern’s interim coach Willy Sagnol begins the task of restoring battered pride at Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

The former assistant coach, who won five Bundesliga titles as a player with the club, has been handed the reins following Carlo Ancelotti's sacking on Thursday.

Bayern's 3-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday was the last straw for the 58-year-old Italian, already under scrutiny from club bosses for a lacklustre start to the season. Bayern, the five-time defending champions, are already three points behind Borussia Dortmund after six games.