Bayern Munich offer Heynckes head coach job until end of the season

Jupp Heynckes has confirmed that he has been offered the opportunity to become Bayern Munich interim boss until the end of the season.

The former Bayern coach, who will be taking over for a fourth spell in charge should he accept the offer, has revealed a meeting with Uli Hoeness, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Hasan Salihamidzic. "They have asked me to takeover as a coach until summer 2018. We spoke about many things."

Heynckes told German newspaper Rheinische Post: "Nothing is clear, nothing is cut and dried. I have to think about it for now. Four years have passed since I ended my work at Bayern and the football has changed."

After a slow start to the campaign, head coach Carlo Ancelotti was sacked, with a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain the final straw for the club’s hierarchy.

It has been reported that prior to that game senior figures in the Bayern squad had fallen out of favour with the Italian, with Arjen Robben one of those who allegedly criticised Ancelotti, although he described those claims as “bulls***”.

"All of a sudden there are things appearing in the media that I would like to distance myself from. These so-called quotes are bulls***," Robben told NUsport.

"I hate it when things like this happen. I am the last person out there who would have a go at a coach, a fellow player or anyone else. You have to be a man when someone leaves and don't hit out at anyone."

Nevertheless, the return of Heynckes to the Allianz Arena hotseat should be a move that pleases the Dutchman, who scored a dramatic late winner for the Bayern team that the 72-year-old led to Champions League glory, when they defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at Wembley in 2012-13.