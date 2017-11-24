Bayern Munich to return to the United States in 2018

The Bundesliga side will play a pair of matches in the United States next summer, the club's CEO has confirmed

Bayern Munich will be back in the United States next summer, with the club announcing that it will return to the USA for the first time since 2016 after the World Cup.

The short tour was announced by the CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge at the annual general meeting of the club on Friday, where he said the summer's international showcase would limit the amount of time the club can spend in the States.

"It will be a short trip with only two games as we don't want to overload our players after the World Cup", he said.

Bayern took part in the International Champions Cup in 2016, playing matches against A.C. Milan in Chicago, Inter in Charlotte and Real Madrid in East Rutherford, New Jersey.