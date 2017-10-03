Bayern Munich select new manager ... and Pep Guardiola approves

The Manchester City boss visited his old stomping grounds, and has reportedly helped the German champions pick a new manager

Bayern Munich have reportedly settled on a new manager, and former boss Pep Guardiola has helped advise the club on their selection.

The German champions fired Carlo Ancelotti last week following a 3-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Assistant Willy Sagnol has taken over on an interim basis, and Bayern drew Hertha 2-2 on Sunday in the Frenchman's first game in charge.

Bayern president Uli Hoenes​s has stated that the club were looking for a permanent replacement, however, meaning Sagnol​'s time in charge of the club was always likely to be brief.

Speculation over Ancelotti's successor has been rampant, with former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel and Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann among the favourites.

Guardiola, who won three Bundesliga titles in three seasons at Bayern between 2013 and 2016, was spotted with Hoeness at a restaurant in Munich.

"I told him who we would appoint in the next few days," Hoeness told Munich newspaper AZ of Guardiola. "He was satisfied."

The Manchester City boss was visiting Munich during the international break to take in Oktoberfest celebrations.