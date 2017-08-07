Bayern Munich turned down €24m Neymar in 2010, claims agent

The Brazilian superstar, who just smashed the world transfer record, was turned down by the German side due to a price tag that was deemed too high

Bayern Munich could have signed Neymar for €24 million in 2010 but refused, claims Croatian agent Predrag Racki.

The 25-year-old Brazilian moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain last week in a world-record €222 million deal, but he could have linked up with the German side seven years ago for a much smaller sum.

In an interview with Novi list, Racki said that he attempted to facilitate a transfer for Neymar in 2010, but the Germans balked at the asking price at the time.

"It was the January transfer window in 2010 when Danny Budimir from Golden Goal Sports & Marketing agency in Chicago made contact with Neymar's agent Wagner Ribeiro," Racki said.

"And at the same time, with help of my friend Giovanni Trapattoni, I arranged a meeting with Bayern's director for football Christian Nerlinger.

"At the time Neymar was 17 and you could tell he was top class, great technique, great skills ... he was only far thinner than he is today.

"I met Nerlinger in Munich after talking to him twice over the phone. He told me they were aware who Neymar is, one of biggest talents in the world, but got stuck with the price, which was €18m, with bonuses up to €24m.

"Nerlinger told me they will keep following him but that Bayern is not willing to give that much money for a player who is not 18 yet."

Following Bayern's refusal to purchase Neymar in 2010, the Brazilian star eventually moved from Santos to Barcelona in 2013 for a fee of €88.2m.