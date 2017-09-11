Bayern Munich urged to sell Robert Lewandowski following the striker's 'attack' on the club

Lewandowski has been urged to be sold in favour of German talent: Getty

Bayern Munich have been urged to get rid of Robert Lewandowski following his “attack” on the club’s transfer policy.

The Bundesliga side failed to bring in a big-money signing this summer after deeming Arsenal’s asking price too high for Alexis Sanchez, despite it being lower than the offer they rejected from City.

James Rodriguez’s two-year loan from Real Madrid was the only significant bit of business done, along with the arrival of Cerntin Tolisso from Lyon for £37.35m, with Lewandowski imploring his employers to do something drastic to attract better players and improve.

The 29-year-old told Spiegel: “Bayern has to come up with something new and be creative, if the club wants to keep luring world-class players to Munich. And if you want to keep up at the very highest level, you need these players’ quality.”

He also accused his colleagues of not helping him win the Bundesliga golden boot last season and suggested the team did not have the quality to win the Champions League.

But that criticism has been condemned by club legend Stefan Effenberg who, writing in his column for t-online.de, suggested that the Polish striker should be sold by Bayern.

“On the one hand, he’s attacked the philosophy of the club,” he said. “Uli Hoeness has already said several times that they will not spend totals by €100 million or €150m.

“He also attacked his colleagues, who in his opinion apparently did not have the quality to win what he wants: the Champions League.

“I said a few weeks ago that Bayern are in danger of losing touch with PSG and Barcelona if they are not willing to pay these sums. However, Lewandowski is a player – in this role, he should not express such statements publicly. In addition, the decision of Uli Hoeness is now irrefutable and the quality of the team is high despite ‘low’ expenditure.

Lewandowski was urging the club to spend the sort of money the rest of Europe's top teams have

“They have to separate themselves consistently from the foreign top players in the coming years, including Lewandowski. He could go to Paris, where such enormous sums are paid, or Barcelona. Then he has a club that does what he wants.”

Lewandowski was on Manchester United’s long list for a striker this summer, along with Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti and Antoine Griezmann.

However, it is unlikely the club will reignite their interest for the 29-year-old given their significant investment in Lukaku.