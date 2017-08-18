Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen raise the curtain on the 2017-18 Bundesliga season when they meet at the Allianz Arena on Friday evening.

Defending champions Bayern come into the game having already won the German Super Cup after beating rivals Borussia Dortmund and Carlo Ancelotti will be keen for his players to hit the ground running with a home victory.

Leverkusen, on the other hand, endured a disappointing campaign last term as they finished 12th in the league and their fans will be demanding a better showing from new coach Heiko Herrlich, who took the reins earlier this summer.

Game Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Date Friday, August 18 Time 20:30 local / 19:30 BST / 14:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and via online stream using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport App

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on Fox Sports 1, as well as being available to stream online using Fox Sports GO.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 Fox Sports GO

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Bayern Munich players Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich, Fruchtl Defenders Sule, Hummels, Rafinha, Bernat, Boateng, F. Gotze, Alaba, Kimmich, Friedl, Martinez Midfielders Thiago, Ribery, Robben, Rodriguez, Rudy, Vidal, Tolisso, Coman, Dorsch, Sanches, Benko, Tillmann Forwards Lewandowski, Muller, Pantovic

Bayern suffered a series of injury set-backs during pre-season and they embark on the new league campaign without six key players. New signing James Rodriguez will have to wait for his Bundesliga debut, while Javi Martinez and Thiago Alcantara are also out.

Defenders Jerome Boateng and Juan Bernat are unavailable, but Arturo Vidal is considered a doubt ahead of the game.

Potential starting XI: Ulreich; Rafinha, Hummels, Sule, Kimmich; Tolisso, Ribery, Vidal; Muller, Robben, Lewandowski.

Position Bayer Leverkusen players Goalkeepers Leno, Lomb, Ozcan Defenders Ramalho, Tah, Dragovic, Jedvaj, Wendell, Hanna, Henrichs Midfielders S. Bender, L. Bender, Baumgartlinger, Aranguiz, Kohr, Yurchenko, Havertz, Schrek, Frey, Bellarabi, Kampl Forwards Bailey, Brandt, Kiesslng, Mehmedi, Pohjanpalo, Volland, Brasnic

Leverkusen will definitely be without Tin Jedvaj and Lars Bender, while Kai Havertz is considered a serious doubt after sustaining a knock in the DFB Pokal win against Karlsruher last week.

New signing Sven Bender is also a doubt ahead of the game, while the fitness of Kevin Kampl, Julain Brandt, Joel Pohjanpalo and Jonathan Tah are also concerns.

Potential starting XI: Leno; Henrichs, Wendell, Tah, Dragovic; S. Bender, Bellarabi, Kampl; Mehmedi, Volland, Pohjanpalo.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Bayern Munich are 1/4 favourites to kick off their title defence with a win, according to dabblebet. Bayer Leverkusen are 10/1 bets to succeed at the Allianz Arena, while a draw is priced at 5/1.

