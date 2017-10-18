Bayern Munich vs Celtic: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Bayern Munich host Celtic in Champions League Group B on Wednesday, with both sides boasting one victory each in their opening two matches.

The two champions of their domestic leagues have had similar results in the competition to date, easily seeing off Anderlecht but falling heavily against Paris Saint-Germain.

Since the Germans were thumped at Parc des Princes last month, they have replaced Carlo Ancelotti with Jupp Heynckes and need an instant reaction in Europe, with this double header set to be crucial.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Bayern players Goalkeepers Starke, Ulreich, Fruchtl Defenders Sule, Hummels, Martinez, Rafinha, Boateng, Rudy, Alaba Midfielders Thiago, Ribery, Robben, James, Vidal, Tolisso, Kimmich Forwards Lewandowski, Muller, Coman

Manuel Neuer and Franck Ribery are still missing for Bayern, while Javi Martinez's absence was also confirmed on Tuesday. He will be sidelined for a couple of games, the Munich side expect.

Arturo Vidal's return to action does represent some consolation to the Spaniard's absence.

Heynckes will stick by a hugely experienced side, five of whom played in the 2013 final that Bayern won 2-1, albeit Mats Hummels and Robert Lewandowski were both on the losing Dortmund side that evening.

Potential Bayern starting XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Hummels, Boateng, Alaba; Thiago, Vidal; Robben, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski

Position Celtic players Goalkeepers Gordon, De Vries, Hazard Defenders Simunovic, Gamba, Boyata, Lustig, Sviatchenko, Ajer, Duffy, McCart, McInroy, Ralston, Welsh, Tierney, Bell Midfielders Bitton, Roberts, Brown, Sinclair, Armstrong, Rogic, Ntcham, Benyu, McGregor, Forrest, Henderson, McLaughlin, Hill, Hendry, Eboue Forwards Griffiths, Dembele, Hayes, Edouard, Miller, Watson, Johnston, Aitchison

Although Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong were absent at the weekend, both are expected back in the squad for the trip to the Allianz Arena, with the former almost certain to start.

Erik Sviatchenko continues to sit out in the heart of the defence, while Leigh Griffiths will be back to lead the line ahead of Moussa Dembele, who is still searching for his best form this season.

Craig Gordon will return to play in goal after being left out at the weekend, despite Dorus de Vries' fine display against Dundee at the weekend.

Potential Celtic starting XI: Gordon; Lustig, Boyata, Simunovic, Tierney; Armstrong, Brown, Rogic; Sinclair, Dembele, Griffiths.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Bayern are strong favourites at 1/10 according to dabblebet, with Celtic priced at 20/1 to win in Germany. A draw is available at odds of 17/2.

GAME PREVIEW

Bayern Munich hope to get back to winning ways in the Champions League after a difficult start to the season that has prompted them to welcome back coach Jupp Heynckes, who led the club to European glory in 2013 with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Carlo Ancelotti was sacked after the 3-0 reverse against Paris Saint-Germain last month and Heynckes' fourth spell in charge started with a 5-0 win over Freiburg at the weekend. Victory against the Scottish champions on Wednesday is expected to continue the side's resurgence.

Celtic, though, come into the game high on confidence after securing a rare away win in the group stages, having thumped Anderlecht in the last round of fixtures. Brendan Rodgers' side will believe that a point would be an excellent result in this clash as it would give them a genuine shot of second place before the return match in Glasgow on Hallowe'en.

They came through a tough test against Dundee 1-0 on Saturday, during which they heavily rotated their squad in preparation for this clash. Rodgers has achieved great things in little over a year in charge at Celtic Park, but a positive result in this encounter would surely be his greatest feat to date.