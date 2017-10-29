Bayern have no back-up for me, says overworked Lewandowski

This season has been "really hard" for Robert Lewandowski, who has pointed out the lack of cover in his position at Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandowski has revealed he is feeling the strain of being Bayern Munich's main goal-scorer and suggested that club needs to sign new players to cover his position.

The 29-year-old scored the second goal in Bayern's 2-0 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday – his 10th strike in as many Bundesliga starts this season – and he has also played four games for Poland in September and October.

While team-mates Thomas Muller and Kingsley Coman have scored a goal each in the league this season, Lewandowski told SportBild that the club's reliance on him was taking its toll.

READ MORE: Lewandowski forced off for Bayern with suspected hamstring injury

READ MORE: Bayern Munich 2 RB Leipzig 0: Orban red card as hosts go top despite Lewandowski injury

After the victory over Leipzig, he said: "This season it's really hard for me. I have played for Bayern and the national team every three days from the beginning.

"But no player can play 90 minutes in every game of a season."

Lewandowski scored 30 goals in each of the last two seasons for Bayern, helping the club retain the Bundesliga title, but he gave a clear indication that he feels the reliance on him cannot continue indefinitely.

Tuesday's trip to Glasgow for a Champions League match against Celtic comes during a run of seven games in three weeks for Bayern, Lewandowski pointing out that coach Jupp Heynckes has little alternative but to select him for every fixture.

"At this moment, there is no other option," he said. "We do not have a back-up in my position."