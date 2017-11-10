Bayern players 'shocked' by Ancelotti's line-up for PSG - Boateng

Carlo Ancelotti's team selection for Bayern Munich's 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain left a number of players "shocked", says Jerome Boateng.

Boateng was left out of the matchday squad for the September defeat by Ancelotti, with centre-back Mats Hummels joining Kingsley Coman and experienced wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery on the bench.

The Germany international defender revealed a contingent of players were left stunned by the coach, who has since been replaced by Jupp Heynckes, informing them they would not play in the hours leading up to kick-off.

"We sat in the meeting room and five of us were told an hour and a half before the game that we would not play, suddenly and without any explanation," Boateng told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

"The players in question were shocked, you can say that."

