Bayern president Hoeness says Barcelona are 'lowest class' if they're behind Dembele antics

The Bavarian club's chief has backed rivals Dortmund in their quest to keep hold of the France international and is not happy with Barca's tactics

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has hit out at clubs that try to manipulate the futures of players, pinpointing Barcelona in particular as a potential culprit.

Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele has been a target of the Catalan club, with Ernesto Valverde's side stepping up their pursuit of the winger following the sale of Neymar to PSG.

And speaking in reference to Dembele, who appears to be trying to force a move to Camp Nou having missed training, the Bayern chief was forthright with his statements.

"It cannot be that a player determines his price,” he told Eurosport . “If Barcelona are behind it, then I have no respect for that club. Forcing a player to break his contract is of the lowest class.

"Clubs must all show who is the boss – and these clubs must hopefully make sensible and watertight contracts.

"If you have that strength in your contracts, then players and agents can do what they want. We must return to the fact that a contract is a contract."

Hoeness has been a regular commentator on the transfer market this summer, notably hitting out at Paris Saint-Germain’s willingness to spend €222 million on Neymar .