Bayern striker Lewandowski questions Ballon d'Or selections

Robert Lewandowski places no importance on the Ballon d’Or, with the Bayern Munich striker often “shocked” by the selection process.

Claiming the coveted award could be considered the pinnacle for most players, but a decade-long duopoly from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has left most on the outside looking in.

Lewandowski falls into that category despite having been a prolific source of goals for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern and Poland down the years.

The 29-year-old says that the prize now barely registers on his radar – having made the 30-man shortlist once again for 2017 – with it difficult for him to understand the final lists.

“I wouldn't say it was that important to me,” Lewandowski told ESPN FC.

“Success at Bayern is more important, especially in the Champions League. If we reach the Champions League final and win the Bundesliga, we can speak again but the Ballon d'Or is never my focus.”

Lewandowski added on his Ballon d’Or frustrations: “I don't know why some players get 50th, 5th or 25th place.

