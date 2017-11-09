Bayern target PSG's Draxler in hunt for Ribery replacement

Bayern Munich are on the hunt for a replacement for veteran winger Franck Ribery, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Julian Draxler touted as a standout candidate.



According to France Football, Bayern are considering signing the Germany winger next summer, when Ribery’s contract expires.

There were rumours last summer that Bayern wanted to sign Draxler. But with Ribery, Arjen Robben, James Rodriguez, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller in the squad, Bayern were hardly short on wingers and attacking midfield options.



At the end of August, president Uli Hoeness told SportBild: “It is out of question, that Draxler is a player who would fit to Bayern, but we don’t want to sell any of our players right now."



With the contracts of Ribery, 34, and Robben, 33, expiring, the situation is expected to be a different one at the end of 2017-18.



Asked recently whether the club will extend Ribery’s contract, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Sky: "I cannot answer this question seriously today.



"He is a player who has done a lot for the club, who has many sympathies in the club and in our crowd.

