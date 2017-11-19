Bayliss calls for A-team matches on Ashes tours

England and Australia should play their rivals' A teams on Ashes tours, according to Trevor Bayliss.

England have faced modest opposition in all three of their warm-up games in Australia ahead of next week's Ashes opener in Brisbane.

Yet Bayliss is aware Australia often have similar problems when they travel to the United Kingdom.

England's head coach feels both countries would benefit if matches against their hosts' second string were arranged prior to the Tests getting under way.

"Both Australia and England should be getting together and having at least one match against the A team before each series," Bayliss was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"I've already mentioned it to [England director of cricket Andrew] Strauss and I will mention it to Pat Howard [Cricket Australia's high performance manager] when I see him too."