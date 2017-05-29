Bayliss confident injured trio will be fit

Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali should be fit for England's ICC Champions Trophy opener with Bangladesh, says Trevor Bayliss.

England coach Trevor Bayliss has played down the injury concerns his side have heading into the ICC Champions Trophy.

Eoin Morgan's side were without Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali for their final warm-up match with South Africa on Monday, England slumping to a seven-wicket loss at Lord's.

A knee injury has been troubling Stokes since the first one-day international with the Proteas, while Woakes had a thigh problem, and a groin issue sidelined Moeen.

Bayliss insisted all three were not long-term concerns, though, and would have played against South Africa had the game been an important one.

Speaking to Sky Sports the coach said: "It's not perfect going into a big tournament [with injuries] but I think all of the three guys who have got a bit of a niggle could have played today if it was a final for example.

"So it was just giving them an extra day recovery before that first game on Thursday."

The fitness of Stokes could play a pivotal role in England's success in the Champions Trophy after establishing himself as one of the world's top all-rounders during the Indian Premier League.

His century in the second ODI with South Africa helped secure the series and Bayliss is confident the 25-year-old will be fit for their Group A opener against Bangladesh.

"It's a strange one, he can run around as usual in the field like a mad man and get his hundred on the weekend and not feel even feel it," Bayliss said of Stokes' injury.

"It's just when he's bowling at full tilt [that he feels it], hopefully that means it's not much and an extra day or two he will come good.

"I'm sure he'll be there on Thursday."