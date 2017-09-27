Bayliss critical of 'unprofessional' Stokes

Trevor Bayliss has criticised Ben Stokes' "unprofessional" attitude after the England all-rounder's arrest and subsequent release.

England coach Trevor Bayliss has questioned the unprofessional attitude of Ben Stokes and a group of his team-mates, but dismissed suggestions that the all-rounder will be stripped of the vice-captaincy.

Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following an incident in Bristol in the early hours of Monday morning, though he was later released under investigation without charge.

The incident has cast a shadow over England's fourth ODI against West Indies, with both Stokes and Alex Hales - who voluntarily returned to Bristol to aid police with their investigation - absent.

And though Bayliss was quick to criticise Stokes, the Australian was reluctant to commit to a team-wide curfew.

"We'll be looking into [a curfew]. But I've been in teams before where we had curfews and that didn't work either," he told Sky Sports.

"I think that whichever way you go about it, the responsibility comes back onto the players.

"They're adults. They're professionals, and I thought the other night, a few guys being out was very unprofessional in the middle of a series."

Stokes has been named in the squad for the upcoming Ashes tour despite concerns over a fractured hand, with England director of cricket Andrew Strauss confirming that the Durham man is expected to be fit to take on Steve Smith's side in Brisbane in the first Test on November 23.

Strauss did not confirm or deny reports that Stokes would no longer be England vice-captain, however, but Bayliss insisted that, for the time being, the 26-year-old would maintain that role.

"No one is trying to brush over anything," Bayliss said.

"I'm sure there'll be some investigations going forward, but at the moment I'm quite happy for him to be vice-captain.

"What he [Stokes] has shown so far - he's a leader within the group when it comes to cricket. There's no denying that."