Bayliss writes off Stokes for Ashes participation

Ben Stokes joining up with England's Ashes squad would be "an absolute bonus" for Trevor Bayliss, who is planning for life without him.

Trevor Bayliss has written off any chance of Ben Stokes joining England's squad for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia.

England arrived Down Under earlier this week without their star all-rounder, whom the England and Wales Cricket Board announced would not be considered for selection for the time being.

Stokes is under investigation by police after being arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm on a night out in Bristol in September.

He was released under investigation without charge and named in England's initial touring party but was subsequently suspended and will not travel to Australia until the police conclude their case.

With potential further legal proceedings pending, Bayliss was asked if he had written off Stokes from joining the squad at some stage during the series.

"I have," Bayliss replied. "If he turns up it's an absolute bonus. And if he did happen to turn up, I'm quite sure he would slip back in very easily.

"I haven't got a clue [when Stokes could play again]. It's totally out of our hands.

"We have just got on with preparing as best we can."