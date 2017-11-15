Bazuaye commends Super Eagles' determination against Argentina

Baldwin Bazuaye has thumbed up Nigeria's determination following their comeback victory against Argentina despite going two goals down.

La Albiceleste led through Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero in the 27th and 35th minutes respectively but Gernot Rohr's men staged a famous comeback thanks to Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Brian Idowu.

The ex-international said he saw the fighting spirits in the Eagles despite Jorge Sampaoli’s men’s taking a two-goal lead and was not surprised that the complexity of the game changed in the second half.

“The players are playing together and gradually the Eagles will get into shape before the World Cup finals next year. As a coach, nothing was going through my mind (even after the Argentines scored the second goal) because I know that the players will pick up. I saw the determination in the Eagles even after they were two goals down and they fought very hard to get the win,” Bazuaye told Goal.

“I know they are experienced coaches and I know they know the right advice and instructions to give to the players.

“The win against Argentina should be a stepping stone towards achieving greater things at the World Cup. They must play friendly matches to put them in shape ahead of hostilities there in Russia. The Eagles should not think too much of this result and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should organise more test games to ensure that the Eagles have the best of preparations for the World Cup.

"The result against the Argentines is very good but beyond the result, I want to say that the Eagles displayed the hunger for success and their determination despite trailing by two goals was worth commending. We are not yet there but with results like this one, it will show Nigerians that the Eagles won’t disappoint this time."