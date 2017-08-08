Bazuaye confident of NPFL survival after Katsina United draw

The Chanji Boys scored a late goal to secure a draw against Stanley Eguma’s men and the gaffer insists his side will do all to escape relegation

Katsina United coach Balwin Bazuaye is confident his side will escape relegation after a 1-1 draw against Rivers United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium on Monday.

Martins Usule struck at the death to ensure the visiting side avoids defeat, canceling Abdulaye Kanoute’s opener for the hosts and lifted them out of the bottom four in the Nigerian topflight log.

“My [Rivers United] colleague’s team was a little bit slow, so I had to tell my players to come out and play which they did,” Bazuaye told media.

“I made some tactical changes when I see the way they [Rivers] were playing. I came for the match with a defensive approach. I had to take out one midfielder out and brought in two attackers.

“We’re out of the relegation for good. The point I lost at home, I’ve gotten it back. So, we’re going back to where we are and we won’t fall won’t the relegation. I’m happy with this result.

“We have taken a point from here and we hope to go back to Katsina and get our three points with a home win this weekend, then we are out of there [relegation zone].”