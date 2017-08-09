Bazuaye praises Katsina United for playing to instructions versus Rivers United

The Chanji Boys’ coach said he left Port Harcourt a happy man after his players engaged the Pride of Rivers just how they had planned it.

Katsina United’s head coach, Baldwin Bazuaye has disclosed he was pleased with the away point got against Rivers United and the overall output of his players who heeded his instructions throughout the Monday’s league tie in Port Harcourt.

The former Nigeria international noted that he encouraged his players to go out in search of the equalizing goal against the Pride of Rivers after he noticed that their hosts had become weak and were not playing with urgency.

“It was a tough match by all standards and I must praise Rivers United for giving us a good fight. We played very well and after we conceded the first goal I told my players not to despair that it is possible we end up with something of note. They were a goal up at halftime and I told my players what they must do in the second half and they stuck to it,” Bazuaye told Goal.

“I made some changes and also altered our playing tactics in the second half after I noticed that Rivers United have become tired and weak. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise because we scored the equalizer in the dying moments of the encounter.

Bazuaye further explained what they will do when they return to Katsina: “We will be going back home to review the game all over and also plot the right strategies that will beat Wikki Tourists. I still believe that we are not yet safe even with the away draw. I am happy that we have been able to get a good result after the draw we got in our last home game against ABS.”

Katsina United are 16th on the league table with 43 points from 33 matches ahead of the weekend tie with Wikki Tourists.