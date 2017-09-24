Beale eyes morale-boosting Bloemfontein win

Australia may have suffered earlier in 2017 but their form is improving and victory over South Africa would be huge, says Kurtley Beale.

Kurtley Beale believes an Australia victory over South Africa in Bloemfontein next weekend would keep the Wallabies' resurgence going.

Australia came into the Rugby Championship low on confidence after losing to Scotland on home soil for the second time in succession in June – the wins against Fiji and Italy either side of the defeat not enough to boost morale.

Things got even worse as New Zealand battered them 54-34 in the opening match of the competition, but there have been positive shoots since.

Despite another loss to the All Blacks in Dunedin the Wallabies produced a much-improved display, and a draw with the Springboks followed before a comfortable win over Argentina last time out.

With two games left, Michael Cheika's side could claim second place ahead of South Africa, while also giving Australia something to build on ahead of the November internationals.

"Getting a win over here [South Africa] is one of the toughest things in Test match rugby," Beale said.

"If we get this win, it's going to put us into a really good position to build momentum into the season.

"I think it's just a matter of making sure we start well and that we're doing it - not waiting for a half-time speech or a bit of a kick up the backside by the senior players.

"Everyone's just got to make sure we start from when that whistle goes and take that confidence that's definitely been building."